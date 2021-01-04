Roma police chief dies after monthlong struggle with COVID-19

Roma police Chief Jose H. Garcia died Monday after a monthlong struggle with COVID-19.

The Roma Police Department was notified of his death at about 10 a.m. Monday, Assistant Police Chief Francisco Garcia told Channel 5 News.

Garcia's death was first reported by The Monitor.

In early December, when Chief Garcia suffered complications from COVID-19 and had trouble breathing, the police department shared a Facebook post from his daughter.

"As I write this, my father, Chief Garcia, is fighting for his life. Due to complications from Covid-19, his oxygen levels have been declining. The next step for him is intubation. My father isn’t able to talk much but he was able to make one request, “to ask the city to pray for him”. My father is a man of faith and believes in the power of prayer," according to the Facebook post. "On behalf of my family, we humbly ask for you to keep him in your prayers."

His daughter posted an update Monday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father. We take comfort in knowing he has joined our Lord," she wrote. "We are grateful for everyone’s support and prayers during this past month."

Funeral arrangements are in the works.

Francisco Garcia, the assistant chief, will serve as the acting police chief.