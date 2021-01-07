Roma police chief laid to rest

Roma police Chief Jose H. Garcia was laid to rest on Thursday.

Chief Garcia died after a monthlong battle with COVID-19. He was 58 years old.

After nearly 36 years in law enforcement — and 27 years as police chief of Roma — Chief Garcia planned to retire in 2021.

In December, though, Chief Garcia fell sick with COVID-19.

Law enforcement officers from as far away as Laredo traveled to Roma to pay their respects.

Assistant Police Chief Francisco Garcia said he'd known Chief Garcia since they were 15 years old.

"He was always willing to help the community," Francisco Garcia said. "His character was: He was very laid back and calm, so he was able to listen to both sides of the story."

