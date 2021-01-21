Roma Police Department appoints new police chief

From the presidential swearing in, to a local swearing in.

Roma's new Police Chief IV Garza Junior, a 14-year vet with the department, was sworn in Wednesday.

"I'm not going to let the citizens of Roma down," Garza said via video chat. "I feel like working together from now on, we'll be able to accomplish all of our goals."

Garza has served as a patrol officer, investigator and K-9 unit handler. In 2014, he was promoted to sergeant.

The appointment comes after the death of former Roma Police Department Police Chief Jose Garcia, who passed away from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 4.

Wednesday would have been Garcia's birthday.