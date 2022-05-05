Roma police warn of scam calls targeting elderly people
Roma police are warning about scam calls targeting elderly people in the area.
Police say the scammers will call and claim a family member has been kidnapped before requesting ransom money.
In some instances, scammers have physically picked up the money.
Police are asking the public to be aware of the scam calls and encourage reaching out to family members before agreeing to any deals.
If you believe you're a victim of a scam, call the Roma Police Department at 956-849-2231.
