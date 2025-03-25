Rotary Club of North Brownsville prepares for second annual Easter run
The Rotary Club of North Brownsville is preparing for their second annual Easter Run for Rotary, which is scheduled in April.
Rotary Club Secretary Maria A. Velarde and founding member Larry Jokl speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all family fun activities planned for the event.
The activities include an egg hunt with a golden prize and a raffle. Funds raised from the Easter run will go toward student scholarships.
The second annual Easter Run for Rotary is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at the Brownsville Event Center, located at 1 Events Center, Paredes Line Road FM 1847.
For more information, visit the Rotary Club of North Brownsville's Facebook page or to sign up for the run, click here.
