RV site at Isla Blanca Park to close for renovations

Isla Blanca Park in South Padre Island is home to a beach access, jetties and an RV park.

The RV park is a popular attraction that gets booked during the winter and summer seasons

In October 2025, the RV side of the park will be closed for construction.

Electrical, wastewater and utility lines will all be upgraded, and aging infrastructure will also be addressed to better serve newer RV models.

Cameron County Parks Director Joe Vega said the upgrades are needed.

“During the summer months, we've been having a lot of outages, and that becomes an inconvenience for people that are renting here in the park,” Vega said.

Construction is expected to last a year, and reservations will not be accepted for the winter 2025 and summer 2026 seasons.

The county is expecting to lose $4 million while the RV park is closed.

Vega said the full closure of the RV section at Isla Blanca Park will allow crews to get the work done safely and effectively.

“We need to make those upgrades as soon as possible,” Vega said. “If we don't make them now, it's just gonna get worse in the future."

The rest of Isla Blanca Park will remain open during construction. The RV side of the park will be the only area that closes.

Other RV sites near Isla Blanca Park will soon become available for booking.

The project is expected to cost over $14 million, which Cameron County is paying for.

