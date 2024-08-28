Safety discussions held for fifth Starship launch from SpaceX Boca Chica facility

A Tuesday panel on economic development featured SpaceX officials discussing what’s ahead for the company.

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce hosted the Tuesday discussion, “Bridging Borders and Beyond” to discuss SpaceX’s impact in the Rio Grande Valley.

SpaceX is planning a fifth test flight of their Starship vehicle from the Boca Chica facility. The company will attempt to bring its rocket booster system back to Boca Chica during its next launch attempt.

Starbase General Manager Kathy Leuders said the booster will be returning from orbit at speeds faster than ever before to land at the launch site.

Leuders said the company has years of coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure the safety of the large crowds that gather to view the launches on both sides of the border.

“We have to work with them, do tons of analysis, system safety, and flight safety analysis to be able to work with them on how our systems fail safely. Notice I'm not saying 'succeed,'” Leuders said. “We're able to ensure that we're monitoring, and ensuring that the vehicles are being monitored. If we need to do system shutdowns or aborts, they're done in a way that is done away from the population."

Leuders said all the past launches helped build a safety foundation for future launches.

On the Mexican side of the border, crowds have growing to see launches at Playa Bagdad, three miles from the launch site.

Judith Arrieta Mugia with the Mexican Consul in Brownsville said the Mexican Navy has been enforcing some safety zones and keeping people out.

The city of Brownsville is also coordinating with SpaceX and the 300 public safety staff covering the area of Boca Chica, outside city limits, as part of its emergency services district.

“I think being the largest city in Cameron County and the Rio Grande Valley, I think we have to prepare for this either way — whether they were SpaceX or another LNG or the Port of Brownsville,” Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said.

SpaceX previously issued a warning to expect a sonic boom due to the high speeds of the booster re-entry during its planned fifth Starship launch from Boca Chica.

The company has yet to announce a new launch date.

Watch the video above for the full story.