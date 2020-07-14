Salazar wins Democratic Party primary runoff election for Willacy County sheriff

Precinct 2 Constable Jose "Joe" Salazar won the Democratic Party primary runoff for Willacy County sheriff on Tuesday.

Salazar won nearly 74% of 2,956 ballots cast during the primary runoff election, according to preliminary results released Tuesday night by Willacy County.

He defeated Andres "Andy" Maldonado, who received about 26% of the vote.

The results will remain unofficial until canvassed.

The campaign started last year, when Sheriff Larry G. Spence announced he wouldn't run for re-election after 34 years as Willacy County's top lawman.

Spence addressed the decision in a column published by the Raymondville Chronicle-Willacy County News in August 2019.

"Thank you again Willacy County, never could I ever have imagined that I would be the second longest currently serving Sheriff in the great state of Texas," Spence wrote in his weekly column. "For things like that and others, you have my love, my respect, and I hope I've made a difference in your lives somewhere along the way."

Six people — all Democrats — campaigned for the job in the March primary. No one ran for sheriff in the Republican primary.

Salazar and Maldonado received the most votes and advanced to the runoff.