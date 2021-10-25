Salud y Vida: Advertencia sanitaria sobre el cambio climático y la salud
Un nuevo informe revela una importante advertencia sanitaria sobre el cambio climático.
Los investigadores dicen que tendrá un impacto de código rojo en la salud humana, añaden que podría empeorar.
Nancy Soto en Salud y Vida nos tiene más detalles.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco police investigating restaurant burglary
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Oct. 25, 2021
-
Gov. Abbott swears in new Deputy Adjutant General in Mission
-
New Lifetime movie covers story of mother and daughter separated in the...
-
NASA donation brings opportunities for TSTC Harlingen aircraft students