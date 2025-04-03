Salvation Army of Harlingen to distribute free meals to flood victims
The Salvation Army of Harlingen will be handing out free meals to flood victims on Thursday at two different locations.
They will be serving 400 meals at the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum, located at 2425 Boxwood Street, and 700 meals will be given out at the Salvation Army Corps, located at 201 East Monroe Avenue.
The meals will consist of chicken fajitas, rice, beans, drink and snacks. They will be served beginning at 11 a.m. until supplies run out.
More News
News Video
-
Non-profit organization hosting inclusive career fair in McAllen
-
Thursday, March 3, 2025: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
-
IBWC monitoring impact of floodways during recent storm
-
FEMA officials assess storm damage in Cameron County
-
Hidalgo County residents begin receiving storm relief aid from community service agency
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...