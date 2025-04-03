Salvation Army of Harlingen to distribute free meals to flood victims

Photo: City of Harlingen

The Salvation Army of Harlingen will be handing out free meals to flood victims on Thursday at two different locations.

They will be serving 400 meals at the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum, located at 2425 Boxwood Street, and 700 meals will be given out at the Salvation Army Corps, located at 201 East Monroe Avenue.

The meals will consist of chicken fajitas, rice, beans, drink and snacks. They will be served beginning at 11 a.m. until supplies run out.