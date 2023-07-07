San Antonio engineering firm to assess new Hidalgo County courthouse

KRGV file photo

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court hired a San Antonio-based engineering firm to conduct on assessment of the ongoing construction of the new county courthouse, according to a news release.

The engineering firm — Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates — will look into construction issues related to the exterior envelope of the current structure, the release stated.

The news release declined to provide details on the construction issues, but said the courthouse project should be able to move forward toward “substantial completion.”

A preliminary assessment of the building was conducted, and county commissioners will review the report.

“Our primary concern is for the safety and comfort of the Hidalgo County residents who will be using this courthouse in the years to come,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the news release. “Our objective is to take possession and occupy the building as soon as possible and to address any issues of concern.”

The county was unable to provide a completion date for the project, citing the ongoing review.