San Antonio engineering firm to assess new Hidalgo County courthouse
The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court hired a San Antonio-based engineering firm to conduct on assessment of the ongoing construction of the new county courthouse, according to a news release.
The engineering firm — Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates — will look into construction issues related to the exterior envelope of the current structure, the release stated.
The news release declined to provide details on the construction issues, but said the courthouse project should be able to move forward toward “substantial completion.”
A preliminary assessment of the building was conducted, and county commissioners will review the report.
“Our primary concern is for the safety and comfort of the Hidalgo County residents who will be using this courthouse in the years to come,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the news release. “Our objective is to take possession and occupy the building as soon as possible and to address any issues of concern.”
The county was unable to provide a completion date for the project, citing the ongoing review.
More News
News Video
-
Back-to-school run aims to provide new shoes to students
-
Street in Mission renamed in honor of slain dispatch officer
-
Raymondville police chief: Survivor of fatal bar shooting claiming self-defense
-
Peñitas man charged with murder in step-daughter's death
-
Pharr family displaced after fire destroys their home
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships