San Benito CISD campus dismissing students due to power outage

Photo credit: MGN Online

San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy will begin dismissing students immediately due to a power outage, the district announced Monday afternoon.

Officials say the power outage was caused due to a downed AEP power line in the vicinity of the school.

Bus routes will begin by 2:30 p.m., the district said.

San Perlita ISD is also experiencing an outage. The school will remain open until 3:45.

High winds across the Valley could be contributing to power outages.

A high wind warning is in effect for southern Hidalgo, and most of Willacy, and Cameron Counties until 7 p.m. A wind advisory is in effect for all areas of Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron Counties until 8 p.m today.

A red flag warning is also in effect for all of the RGV until 8:00 p.m.

