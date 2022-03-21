x

San Benito CISD campus dismissing students due to power outage

Monday, March 21 2022
San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy will begin dismissing students immediately due to a power outage, the district announced Monday afternoon

Officials say the power outage was caused due to a downed AEP power line in the vicinity of the school. 

Bus routes will begin by 2:30 p.m., the district said. 

San Perlita ISD is also experiencing an outage. The school will remain open until 3:45. 

High winds across the Valley could be contributing to power outages. 

A high wind warning is in effect for southern Hidalgo, and most of Willacy, and Cameron Counties until 7 p.m. A wind advisory is in effect for all areas of Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron Counties until 8 p.m today. 

A red flag warning is also in effect for all of the RGV until 8:00 p.m. 

