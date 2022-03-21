San Benito CISD campus dismissing students due to power outage
San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy will begin dismissing students immediately due to a power outage, the district announced Monday afternoon.
Officials say the power outage was caused due to a downed AEP power line in the vicinity of the school.
Bus routes will begin by 2:30 p.m., the district said.
San Perlita ISD is also experiencing an outage. The school will remain open until 3:45.
High winds across the Valley could be contributing to power outages.
A high wind warning is in effect for southern Hidalgo, and most of Willacy, and Cameron Counties until 7 p.m. A wind advisory is in effect for all areas of Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron Counties until 8 p.m today.
A red flag warning is also in effect for all of the RGV until 8:00 p.m.
For more weather updates, follow KRGV Weather on Facebook and Twitter, or download our free KRGV Weather app.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: March 21, 2022
-
Bus fares on McAllen Metro will remain at $1 amid gas price...
-
Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
-
Sheriff’s office: Man who called 911 to report he killed his wife...
-
Photographer's Perspective: The work behind bringing a story to life