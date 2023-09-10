San Benito CISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

Nearly a year since she was hired, San Benito CISD Superintendent Theresa Servellon was placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Friday news release from the district.

The district declined to provide details regarding what led to the decision.

“Because the District does not comment on personnel matters, no further comment will be made regarding Ms. Servellon’s employment status,” the district stated in the release.

San Benito CISD Director of Migrant and Federal Programs Alfredo “Fred” Perez will serve as acting superintendent for the district, according to the release.

Read the full statement from the district below:

"The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is hereby confirming that Superintendent of Schools Theresa Servellon has been placed on paid administrative leave.

As a matter of public interest, it is important to note that any/all personnel matters are guided by applicable District policies and procedures. The District also ensures not only privacy for all employees but also a confidential, accurate, and thorough inquiry of any/all personnel matters. Because the District does not comment on personnel matters, no further comment will be made regarding Ms. Servellon’s employment status.

Current Director of Migrant and Federal Programs Alfredo “Fred” Perez will serve as Acting Superintendent of Schools.

Mr. Perez is in his twentieth year in the field of education and has served in the following roles throughout his career: Special Education teacher, Special Education coordinator, assistant principal of San Benito High School, principal of Miller Jordan Middle School and the Gateway to Graduation Academy, and Director of Migrant and Federal Programs. Mr. Perez has been with San Benito CISD for 16 years, having previously worked for Harlingen CISD for five years."