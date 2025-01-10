San Benito family devastated by loss of home in fire

Piles of clothes stained by black smoke and charred pieces of wood are scattered across what used to be the floors of a San Benito home.

Armando Rosas and his seven other family members lived in the home on Lundry Drive north of La Encantada Elementary School in San Benito.

A fire moved through the walls of the house while Rosas and three other family members were inside on Wednesday morning.

“My daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren were asleep. All of a sudden, the smoke woke me up,” Rosas said.

Everyone made it out safely, but Rosas says he struggled to escape amid the heavy smoke.

“I fell, I had to crawl my way out and called for my family,” Rosas said.

There were still some areas on the property that were smoking on Thursday afternoon when Channel 5 News arrived at the scene to speak with Rosas. Not only did the family lose their home, they also lost four vehicles, and all of their belongings such as their clothes and shoes.

“It feels bad. We have to start all over again, there is no other option,” Rosas said.

Rosas said the American Red Cross and community has stepped up and helped by donating food and clothes.

For now, the family of eight will use the donations to slowly get back on their feet.

“Thank God we are all alive, that is what's important,” Rosas said.

