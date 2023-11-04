San Benito family displaced after fire destroys home

A San Benito family is struggling to come to terms with the new reality they're facing.

Their home and everything inside was destroyed in a Wednesday fire that took crews two hours to put out.

“I don't know what I’m going to do,” homeowner Andres Robles said.

Robles visited his former home along S. Mccullough Street on Friday and managed to walk out with three cowboy hats, and not much else.

The veteran with a disability used to live in the home with his wife, who was diagnosed with dementia, and his daughter who has Down syndrome.

All three were home with one of their dogs when the fire sparked.

“We noticed the smoke coming out really bad, I could hardly breathe, and I couldn't get my daughter out,” Robles recalled.

The family is staying with relatives in Harlingen for the time being.

Family and community members are doing what they can to help the family get back on their feet

Seeing what's left of the place they called home for the more than 15 years isn't easy for Robles and his family. He said his wife has yet to see what’s left of the home.

“She's been under stress, and I'm afraid this is going to get her worse,” Robles said. “I don't want her to see that.

A community member set up a GoFundMe page for the Robles family.

