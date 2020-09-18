San Benito family grieving the loss of two family members who died in a car crash

A San Benito Family is grieving the loss of two family members who died in a car accident on Sept. 12.

According to San Benito police, Alexa Monserrat Cruz, 4 and her grandmother Lourdes Bocanegra, 53 both of San Benito were involved in a crash on expressway 83 near the Sam Houston exit ramp. They both died from the impact and four others who were in the car survived.

Veronica Hernadez, a family member of the victims said Cruz had a smile that could light up any room and the family would call her “Monse.”

"She was a beautiful little soul, she had beautiful hair, she had a beautiful porcelain face and it's very, very sad for my family because she was only four years old,” Hernandez said.

Hernadez said her aunt Lourdes "Lulu" had a heart of gold.

"One of the things that she did she was the best at was her chiles rellenos, they were the best, and every year she would always make bunuelos for the family, so we're really going to miss that," Hernadez said.

