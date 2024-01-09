San Benito family lose home, precious belongings in fire

A family in San Benito had precious memories taken away after a fire, driven by high winds, tore through their home, leaving behind ash.

"It's tough. It's tough for my family," Pedro Lozano said.

Treasured memories were lost in the house fire. Lozano is the oldest of three sons, he grew up in the home and only recently moved out.

He wasn't home at the time, but his mother told him the fire engulfed their home within minutes.

With it, those precious memories of his childhood and recorded moments of his father, who died of cancer in 2022.

Lozano's mom still lived in the home with his two brothers and grandmother.

His mother is a former jailer with the Harlingen Police Department. She retired last year, after serving the community for over 26 years.

She was able to quickly get out of the home with her dogs and her youngest son. Nobody else was home at the time.

In the rush to get to safety, her late husband's ashes, were left behind.

"By the time that she turned around and was thinking 'I need to go get dad,' it was just too late," Lozano said.

San Benito Fire Chief Efrain Bautista said high winds drove the fire, the cause of which was ruled as undetermined.

"Because of the wind, it was hard to fight the structure fire. Unfortunately, we weren't able to save the wholes structure," Bautista said.

Now the family is left asking what's next

The American Red Cross is helping the family stay somewhere for the night, but long-term, they say they're still trying to figure out those next steps.

The family says they lost all their belongings in the fire, including shoes and clothes.

The San Benito Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

Contact srosales@krgv.com to learn how you can help donate to help the family.