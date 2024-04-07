San Benito fire officials investigate house fire

San Benito fire officials are investigating a fire at an abandoned home that occurred Saturday.

A city of San Benito spokesperson said no one was living in the home on Dick Dowling Street, near East Rose Street, when it caught on fire.

The fire chief said the structure is a complete loss, but they were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.