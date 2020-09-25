San Benito Food Pantry at risk of closing, owner recently attacked

After decades of serving the community, the San Benito Food Pantry is at risk of losing their location.

It's just one part of the troubles, there was an incident that almost cost its president her life.

For 36 years, the San Benito food pantry has opened its doors to the community.

For 12 of them, Forest Walker has dedicated her life to feeding San Benito.

But she's had trouble finding a new location.

Surviving off of small monetary donations, they can't afford rent, but will pay for repairs and work on any property they move into when problems arise, and even carry insurance under the owners name.

"I even try to help the homeless. Sometimes they want to come in and sleep. It's so hot outside in the summer and unfortunately I ran into a homeless gentlemen that wanted more food," said Walker.

On Tuesday night, David Soldano asked to stay in the pantry.

Walker says she came to make him a meal when he attacked her in the dining area.

