San Benito issues stage 2 water conservation for residents

The city of San Benito has announced water restrictions for residents.

The city has implemented stage 2 mandatory water conservation effective immediately.

According to a news release, restrictions include no water between the house of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., water running off yards into gutters or streets is prohibited, vehicle washing can be done between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a handheld hose equipped with shut off nozzle or with a bucket, watering sidewalks, driveways, walkways or building structure is prohibited and the use of water for swimming pools or similar items is prohibited except to maintain structural integrity.

The news release says violators may face fines between $50 to $200 per violation and in extreme cases may result in disconnection of water service.

For more information, visit the city's website.