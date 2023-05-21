San Benito man charged after assaulting federal agents

A 21-year-old San Benito resident is charged after assaulting federal agents with his vehicle.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hector Eduardo Gamez before he drove off, according to the news release.

Gamez allegedly refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed before he nearly collided with three federal agents on the scene, according to the release.

If convicted, Gamez faces up to 20 years in prison.