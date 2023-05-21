San Benito man charged after assaulting federal agents
A 21-year-old San Benito resident is charged after assaulting federal agents with his vehicle.
Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hector Eduardo Gamez before he drove off, according to the news release.
Gamez allegedly refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed before he nearly collided with three federal agents on the scene, according to the release.
If convicted, Gamez faces up to 20 years in prison.
More News
News Video
-
CBP commissioner comments on 8-year-old migrant death
-
Hidalgo County implements temporary new brush collection schedule
-
Charges dropped against Hidalgo ISD principal Rafael Tinoco
-
San Benito man charged after assaulting federal agents
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office search for suspect in aggravated robbery