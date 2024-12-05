San Benito man sentenced after attempting to run over FBI agent

A 23-year-old San Benito man will serve over nine years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to run over an FBI agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Damian Evans Lopez pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a federal officer in September, according to a Wednesday news release.

Lopez confessed to attempting to run over the federal agent while trying to evade arrest in a stolen vehicle. The release noted he has three prior felony convictions for evading arrest with motor vehicles.

A judge sentenced him to 110 months in prison that will be followed by two years of supervised release.

According to the release, Lopez was arrested in June as the agent was conducting an investigation into stolen vehicles being taken into Mexico. The agent found a stolen Chevrolet truck parked near the Gateway International Bridge Port of Entry in Brownsville and approached the vehicle.

Lopez was in the driver’s seat, and refused to come out when authorities asked him to, the release stated.

“Instead, he turned the vehicle’s wheels to exit the parking space and aggressively accelerated directly at the FBI agent,” the release stated. “He managed to jump out of the way of the accelerating vehicle and avoided serious injury and or death by mere inches.”

Lopez led authorities on a chase that ended in San Benito with the vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour, according to the release.

Lopez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.