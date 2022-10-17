San Benito migrant shelter breaks ground on expansion project
A migrant shelter in San Benito is increasing its capacity.
The shelter just broke ground on the expansion to accommodate more people at La Posada Providencia.
Channel 5 news learned that migrants are staying for shorter visits as a result of Title 42.
The shelter does have space for 35 people, but are aiming to have space for 50 people.
More News
News Video
-
San Benito migrant shelter breaks ground on expansion project
-
Woman charged with murder in connection with brother's shooting death in Edinburg
-
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission
-
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case...
-
Photographer's Perspective: The action behind Friday night football