x

San Benito migrant shelter breaks ground on expansion project

1 hour 33 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, October 17 2022 Oct 17, 2022 October 17, 2022 6:07 PM October 17, 2022 in News - Local

A migrant shelter in San Benito is increasing its capacity. 

The shelter just broke ground on the expansion to accommodate more people at La Posada Providencia.

Channel 5 news learned that migrants are staying for shorter visits as a result of Title 42. 

The shelter does have space for 35 people, but are aiming to have space for 50 people. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days