San Benito mobile house fire results in total loss of home

KRGV photo.

A San Benito mobile home was declared a total loss following a Saturday morning fire, according to city spokesman David Favila.

All six occupants of the home at the 400 block of Palm Street got out safely, Davila added.

The fire occurred at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 due to an electrical short from the dryer, Davila said.

According to Davila, 100% of the house received smoke damage, and half of the home was destroyed in the fire.

The occupants of the home do not have insurance, Davila said, adding that information from the American Red Cross was provided to them.