San Benito officer hit in auto-pedestrian crash

San Benito police are investigating an officer-involved auto-pedestrian crash.

An officer was conducting traffic control for a vehicle crash when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Yasser Ismail Abu Awwad Martinez, from Brownsville.

The incident happened Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. Officers were investigating a vehicle crash on south Expressway 83 near Oscar Williams Road overpass.

According to San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila, as officers were on the scene of that crash, they were informed by a passing motorist that an officer, who was conducting traffic control, had been struck by a vehicle.

Favila said officers immediately responded and found a San Benito police officer lying on the roadway; Martinez remained on scene

The injured officer was given medical attention at the scene before being transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The officer is currently in stable condition, but did suffer several fractures. Favila said the officer's identity is being withheld at this time.

Martinez was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been released on a $75,000 bond.

Favila said officers are investigating if drugs or alcohol were involved.