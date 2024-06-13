San Benito organizations can now apply for CDBG funds

Organizations in San Benito can now apply for grants to help them improve the city.

The community development block grant, known as CDBG, is open to organizations located in the city limits who have ideas that will benefit the community.

The city has $300,000 in grant money to hand to non-profits and for profit companies who give back to the community.

Diana Garza, San Benito’s administrative operations director, says there could be a variety of uses for these funds.

“These funds are meant for programs that deal with non-profits even for profit entities with either fixing public streets, or things like CASA and Maggie's House, Amigos Del Valle — things of those kinds of nature,” Garza said.

The city will host a public forum for community members to talk about the changes they want to see in their neighborhoods on Tuesday, June 18.

Click here to for more information on the CDBG program.