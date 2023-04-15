San Benito police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident

A woman died Saturday morning following an auto-pedestrian accident near the expressway, according to the San Benito Police Department.

San Benito police officers were dispatched to the northbound expressway near the Sam Houston Street off ramp at around 9:15 a.m. where they found an unresponsive woman near the frontage road.

The unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness accounts say the woman may have been attempting to retrieve items that fell off her vehicle in the area, according to a news release.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to her family.