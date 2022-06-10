San Benito police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash
The San Benito Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead.
Police responded to the 27000 block of State Highway 345 Friday at about 7:30 a.m. in reference to the crash, according to a news release. Two males in their 30s were pronounced deceased as a result of the crash.
“It is believed a delivery truck traveling northbound struck the vehicle the males were driving while they were attempting a U-turn,” the news release stated.
The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
