San Benito police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash

The San Benito Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead.

Police responded to the 27000 block of State Highway 345 Friday at about 7:30 a.m. in reference to the crash, according to a news release. Two males in their 30s were pronounced deceased as a result of the crash.

“It is believed a delivery truck traveling northbound struck the vehicle the males were driving while they were attempting a U-turn,” the news release stated.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.