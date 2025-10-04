San Benito police search for suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting

Miguel Monrreal (Photo courtesy of the San Benito Police Department)

The San Benito Police Department is actively searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that left one person dead and a second in critical condition, according to San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea.

Perea said 23-year-old Miguel Monrreal, of Los Fresnos, is accused of shooting a male and a female, both in their 20s. The unidentified man and woman were taken to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is listed in critical condition.

San Benito police received a 911 call at around 10:34 p.m. Friday in reference to shots fired at the 900 block of East Stenger Street, according to Perea.

Perea said investigators believe the shooting occurred after a group of individuals who were spending time together got into a verbal and physical altercation.

After the shooting, Monrreal fled the area on foot. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'9 in height, 180 pounds with tattoos on his arms, ankles and neck. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Perea.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact San Benito police at 956-361-3880.