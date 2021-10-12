San Benito police searching for suspects in string of restaurant burglaries

The San Benito Police Department is searching for suspects in a string a restaurant burglaries that have occurred over the past two months.

Police say the burglaries occurred at primarily restaurants in the early morning hours between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Surveillance video captured at the scenes shows the same group of suspects committing the crimes. In the videos, two to four people are seen entering businesses after hours wearing face coverings and sweatshirts.

Police say the suspects took cash registers and safes from the businesses.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call 956-361-3880.