San Benito police seeking person of interest in burglary investigation

2 hours 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2024 Sep 5, 2024 September 05, 2024 10:48 PM September 05, 2024 in News - Local

The San Benito Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a string of burglaries throughout the city. 

Police released photos of a man identified as the person of interest in the investigation.

Those with any information are urged to contact the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.

