San Benito police seeking person of interest in burglary investigation
The San Benito Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a string of burglaries throughout the city.
Police released photos of a man identified as the person of interest in the investigation.
Those with any information are urged to contact the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.
More News
News Video
-
Monte Alto ISD superintendent remains in place following school board meeting
-
Police: Mission High School student arrested after making bomb threat
-
San Benito police seeking person of interest in burglary investigation
-
McAllen man warning residents of phone scam
-
Cyclist continues to recover following hit-and-run crash in Edinburg