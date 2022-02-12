San Benito police seeking suspects who robbed a Subway restaurant at knife point

Photo credit: San Benito Police Department

The San Benito Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two men who they say robbed a Subway restaurant at knife point.

Police responded to the Subway restaurant at 1220 W. Business Highway 77 in reference to a robbery made Saturday morning where two men robbed employees, according to a news release from the department.

According to a news release, the money in the cash register along with personal property from a bystander was taken during the incident.

The two suspects left the scene in a white-colored passenger vehicle displaying paper registration plates. They were dressed in dark-hooded clothing and one male was described as having tattoos to his neck area, the release stated.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.