San Benito police: South Texas ISD student detained after gun found in backpack

San Benito police are investigating after a gun was found in a student's backpack at South Texas ISD's Rising Scholars Academy on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the campus at around 11:44 a.m. in reference to a student with a gun, according to a news release from the San Benito Police Department.

School officials told police they became aware of the student when pictures of the gun began circulating among other students, the release stated.

“Once aware, the suspected student was approached and a handgun was located in the student’s backpack,” the release stated. “The weapon was quickly confiscated and the student was detained by school officials.”

The unidentified student was taken to the police station for further processing. Police remained on the scene until it was determined that no further threat existed, according to the release.