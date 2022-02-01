San Benito resident reacts to city recognizing Black History Month

City leaders in San Benito officially recognized February as Black History Month with a ceremony at city hall.

"I'm really excited about the city of San Benito finally recognizing the historical part of black people,” San Benito resident Lonnie Davis said.

Davis was born in San Benito in the 194o's, a time he said was when being black in America meant you were hardly given a chance to live.

Davis is a board member of the Callandret Museum - the first black history museum in the Valley - and still the only one south of San Antonio.

The museum - which was at one time a school - shows what a classroom was like during segregation.

