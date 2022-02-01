San Benito resident reacts to city recognizing Black History Month
City leaders in San Benito officially recognized February as Black History Month with a ceremony at city hall.
"I'm really excited about the city of San Benito finally recognizing the historical part of black people,” San Benito resident Lonnie Davis said.
Davis was born in San Benito in the 194o's, a time he said was when being black in America meant you were hardly given a chance to live.
Davis is a board member of the Callandret Museum - the first black history museum in the Valley - and still the only one south of San Antonio.
The museum - which was at one time a school - shows what a classroom was like during segregation.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Local TxDOT crews called to help with cold front in Fort Worth
-
San Benito resident reacts to city recognizing Black History Month
-
Mission preparing to offer gift cards to vaccinated residents
-
Hidalgo County reports 23,000 backlogged positive cases of COVID-19
-
Hidalgo County Tuesday COVID-19 report