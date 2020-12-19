San Benito, Rio Hondo and South Padre Island hold runoff elections

San Benito, Rio Hondo and South Padre Island will hold runoff elections Saturday.

The San Benito election pits former Mayor Celeste Zepeda Sanchez against retired firefighter Ricardo "Rick" Guerra.

They both received more ballots than incumbent Mayor Benjamin "Ben" Gomez in November — but neither Zepeda Sanchez nor Guerra received a majority of the vote.

San Benito is also holding a runoff election for City Commission Place 2.

City Commissioner Rene Villafranco is running for re-election against challenger Deborah Morales.

The Rio Hondo election is a rematch between Mayor Gustavo "Gus" Olivares and challenger Nelda V. Lopez.

Olivares faced Lopez and a second challenger, Serapio Montez, in November.

Olivares won 49.38% of ballots cast — just short of a majority. That sent Olivares a runoff with Lopez, who placed second with 42.02%

South Padre Island is also holding a runoff election Saturday.

Place 4 City Councilwoman Alita Bagley is running for re-election against challenger Lydia Caballero.

Polls close at 7 p.m.