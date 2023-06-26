San Benito teen killed in early morning rollover crash, police say

An 18-year-old male from San Benito was killed in a rollover crash early Monday morning, police said.

One other man who was ejected from the vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries, police added.

Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to a rollover crash at the 600 block of S. McCulloch St. shortly after 2 a.m. where they encountered a 20-year-old man lying a few feet away from a 2010 Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle had rolled over and stopped in front of a residence, according to a news release.

The man – identified in the release as San Benito resident Eduardo Perez Zamora — said he was the driver of the vehicle and that he had been ejected from it during the crash.

Officers located an unresponsive male identified as Jaime Abraham Samaniego in the backseat of the vehicle, police added. Samaniego was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zamora was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center for treatment, police said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.