San Benito to hold first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65 years and older

San Benito will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65 years and older on Friday, March 5, at the San Benito Fairgrounds located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.

San Benito officials say the clinic is open to anyone over the age of 65, not just San Benito residents.

Pre-registration begins Wednesday, March 3, at 9 a.m. via phone call at 956-338-1875 and will remain open until 500 pre-registrations have been taken.

Individuals will need to provide name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Those who register will receive further information on when to report to the San Benito Fairgrounds on Thursday, March 4, to pick up vaccination packets. During that time, individuals will then be instructed when to report to the fairgrounds on Friday, March 5, to receive their first dose Moderna vaccine.

Only people who pre-register and pick up packets will be vaccinated on Friday, officials said.

No second doses will be administered at the clinic.

Officials say no overnight parking will be allowed.

Follow San Benito TX City Hall or the San Benito CISD Facebook pages for updates and notifications.