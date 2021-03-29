San Benito to hold second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week

Photo credit: City of San Benito

The city of San Benito will hold a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 1.

The clinic is only for individuals who were vaccinated at the San Benito Fairgrounds on Friday, March 5.

The clinic, which will be held at fairgrounds located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway, will run from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

Recipients must bring their ID and the COVID-19 vaccination card they received at the first clinic.

Officials ask individuals to report to the fairgrounds at the same time they were instructed to report for the first dose clinic.

Overnight parking is not allowed. Officials say if you received a first dose on March 5, you are guaranteed a second dose.

