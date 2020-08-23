San Diego to host Houston Sunday

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (15-12, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (17-12, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (1-0, 1.84 ERA, .89 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Padres went 36-45 in home games in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The Astros finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 288 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. San Diego leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

