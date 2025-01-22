San Isidro ISD school board announces lone finalist for superintendent position

The San Isidro Independent School District school board announced on their Facebook page their choice for superintendent lone finalist.

The school board said they have selected Elsa V. Morris as the lone finalist for the superintendent position during a special board meeting on January 20.

According to the school board, Morris served as interim superintendent at Rio Grande City Grulla Consolidated Independent School District. She spent about 30 years at the district, serving various roles, including leading Curriculum and Instruction as assistant superintendent.

Morris is a graduate of the University of Texas-Pan American and received a Bachelor of Arts in English, a master's in Education: Counseling and Guidance and her Mid-Management Certificate. She received her Superintendent Certificate from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in 2017.