San Juan Basilica holds rosary for Pope Francis

A special rosary was held on Monday at the Basilica in San Juan for Pope Francis.

The rosary started at 2 p.m. The Basilica service coincided with what will now be a nightly rosary in Saint Peter's Square for the Pope's health.

"You see, he's the head of our church and yes, there will be someone to replace him, but right now he needs us," Diocese of Brownsville employee Ofelia De Los Santos said.

The pope has been hospitalized since Valentine's Day.