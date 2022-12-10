San Juan basilica prepares for Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebration

A lot of visitors are expected at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle this weekend in honor of the Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

According to San Juan Basilica Rector Jorge Gomez, 3,000 people showed up last year to celebrate the Virgin.

Because of the expected crowd for Sunday’s mass, San Juan police are recommending those planning to attend not take Expressway 83 to get to the basilica.

Instead, authorities recommend people come in through Oblate Street to avoid the ongoing construction on frontage.

San Juan police will also be at the basilica directing traffic.