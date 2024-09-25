x

San Juan city manager suspended without pay

San Juan city manager suspended without pay
2 hours 59 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2024 Sep 25, 2024 September 25, 2024 5:08 PM September 25, 2024 in News - Local
Benjamin Arjona. Courtesy photo.

San Juan suspended their city manager, according to city Mayor Mario Garza.

Garza confirmed to channel 5 News that San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona is suspended for a week without pay.

San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza will serve as interim city manager, Mayor Garza said, adding that Arjona was suspended due to a “personnel issue.”

San Juan city commissioners will discuss Arjona’s position as city manager in a future meeting, Mario Garza said.

Arjona has been San Juan’s city manager since 2015.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days