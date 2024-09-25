San Juan city manager suspended without pay
San Juan suspended their city manager, according to city Mayor Mario Garza.
Garza confirmed to channel 5 News that San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona is suspended for a week without pay.
San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza will serve as interim city manager, Mayor Garza said, adding that Arjona was suspended due to a “personnel issue.”
San Juan city commissioners will discuss Arjona’s position as city manager in a future meeting, Mario Garza said.
Arjona has been San Juan’s city manager since 2015.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
