San Juan drive-thru robbery suspect arrested

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of robbing a drive-thru store in San Juan and two other stores.

The sheriff’s office responded to the Desposito Don Yortch Driv-Thru store in San Juan last week in reference to a robbery. Deputies responded to two similar robberies in Alamo and Edinburg in the following days after the robbery in San Juan, a news release from the department stated.

“The suspect was described in all three robberies as a male with tattoos on his face, who displayed a knife as he demanded money," the news release stated. “Through the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s Investigators identified the suspect as 24-year-old, Carlos Cesar Bustamante from Edinburg.”

Investigators located Bustamante leaving his home on Tuesday and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on him. The suspect refused to stop – leading to a vehicle pursuit that ended at the Hidalgo International Bridge, the release stated.

Bustamente’s wife and child were in the vehicle during the chase. He was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, endangering a child and one count of evading arrest. His bond was set at $155,000, according to the release.