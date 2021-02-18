San Juan families struggling to stay warm during power outage

Countless Valley families are still feeling the hardships of going days without electricity.

Families in the Northgate subdivision on San Juan are among those struggling. For the Acevedo family, that means using any means necessary for power.

The family is staying warm with a propane grill in the living room as an indoor heat source. Priscilla Acevedo say she knows using the grill indoors is a risk – but between providing for her children and studying for school – she says it’s worth the sacrifice.

"For my family, I want something maybe in the future for them.” Acevedo said. “They're seeing me do this. Maybe they will take that into consideration and do it for themselves later in the future."

Utility crews were spotted in the neighborhood restoring power back for some homes.

Acevedo says she hopes her power gets restored before overnight temperatures drop below freezing again.

