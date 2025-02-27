San Juan Fire Department respond to home 'fully engulfed in flames'

The San Juan Fire Department responded to a two-story home that was fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning, according to Fire Chief Tirso Garza.

Garza said they responded at around 3 a.m. at the 100 block of West Mesquite Street. Hotspots are still active and firefighters will not be able to check and see if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

The South Texas Arson squad was enacted and looking into the cause of the fire, according to Garza.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.