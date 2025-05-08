San Juan Hotel listed as one of America's 11 most endangered historic places

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced that the San Juan Hotel was chosen as one of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places, according to a news release.

The 11 Most Endangered Historic Places program helps shed light on important example's of the nation's heritage at risk of destruction or irreparable damage, according to the news release.

The news release said a community group called the Save the San Juan Hotel Initiative, along with Latinos in Heritage Conservation and the Hidalgo County Historical Commission, applied for the designation to amplify preservation efforts.

According to the news release, the San Juan Hotel was built in 1920 and is one of the Rio Grande Valley's most recognizable landmarks and is one of the few remaining historic structures in San Juan.

The Save the San Juan Hotel Initiative hope to work with the city to investigate the feasibility of rehabilitating the building, according to the news release. Local advocates believe the hotel has potential to be a site of "truth-telling and reconciliation" and foster a sense of community pride and identity.

The news release said if the site is saved, the building will be stabilized, rehabilitated and repurposed with new use, ideally to be determined by the community.