San Juan man wanted on aggravated assault charges arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

Leandro Cavazos Jr. (Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

A wanted man from San Juan was arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge this week.

According to Customs and Border Protection, 20-year-old Leandro Cavazos Jr. was wanted by San Juan police for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s accused of using a knife to assault a 17-year-old female in March. She reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

Cavazos was arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Tuesday when he attempted to cross from Mexico. CBP officers matched him to an active arrest warrant at the pedestrian walkway and transferred him to the San Juan Police Department.

The 20-year-old is now booked and was charged at Hidalgo County Jail. He received a $30,000 bond.