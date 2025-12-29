McAllen police identify suspect in Eddy Betancourt's murder

The McAllen Police Department is searching for the man accused in the murder of Mission businessman Eddy Betancourt.

Police have identified 60-year-old Reynaldo Mata-Rios as the suspect wanted in the shooting death of Betancourt on December 27, according to a news release.

Betancourt was found by McAllen police officers at the 800 block of North Ware Road following a report of an unidentified person finding him. Betancourt was found unresponsive and "appeared to be injured by gunshot."

A warrant was issued for Mata-Rios on December 28 for murder. Public notification for Mata-Rios was deferred to allow him a chance to surrender.

The news release said Mata-Rios indicated his intent to surrender to McAllen Police, but he has not done so yet.

Mata-Rios is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Pharr.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.