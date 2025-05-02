San Juan mayoral candidates share vision for city

Some Rio Grande Valley cities will be holding elections on Saturday, including San Juan where voters will be choosing a mayor.

Channel 5 News sat down with the two candidates to learn about their vision for the city.

Incumbent Mario Garza is running for a third term. He was first elected into office as mayor in 2017.

He says he wants to continue the work he started.

"We do have some projects lined up and I just want to make sure I am able to complete those projects," Garza said.

Garza says he plans to focus on projects that tackle the drainage issues in the city if re-elected.

"I want to take a more proactive approach to really focus in areas where it is really needed," Garza said.

Commissioner Ernesto Guajardo put his name on the ballot for the mayoral spot. He's served since 2017 as a commissioner for San Juan.

Guajardo says his community is why he is vying for the mayoral seat.

"I decided to run for mayor because I was born here, I was raised here, I raised my own family here," Guajardo said.

Guajardo says if elected into office, he plans to work on issues surrounding the city's infrastructure.

"We need a lot of work on the streets and infrastructure as far as the drainage," Guajardo said.

Campaign finance reports show both candidates raised thousands of dollars in political contributions.

The 8-day before election report shows Garza's total political contribution maintained is over $35,000, while Guajardo's paperwork shows his total political contribution maintained of over $8,800 by the end of the reporting period.

